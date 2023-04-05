KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,555 tonnes of cargo comprising 78,769 tonnes of import cargo and 39,786 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 78,769 comprised of 38,069 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 40,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 39,786 tonnes comprised of 31,481 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,855 tonnes of Cement & 4,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6302 containers comprising of 2959 containers import and 3343 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 644 of 20’s and 1024 of 40’s loaded while 15 of 20’s and 126 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 694 of 20’s and 766 of 40’s loaded containers while 19 of 20’s and 549 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Hyundai Busan, Independent Spirit and Cosco Glory have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, Al Soor II, Msc Pilar, Apl Salalah, Anbien Bay, Lotus A, Giancarlo D and Yantian Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 03 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers vessel ‘MSC Raina’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, ’Lana and Calypso Gas’ are expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 62,664tones, comprising 47,364 tones imports Cargo and 15,300 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,988 Containers (1,088 TEUs Imports and900 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al areesh, FSM and Lana & two more ships, MSC Helena III and Maersk Hartford carrying LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at PGPCL, EVTL and QICT on Tuesday, 04th April-2023.

