Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 04, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,687.26
High: 39,921.61
Low: 39,482.64
Net Change: 202.64
Volume (000): 36,946
Value (000): 1,781,585
Makt Cap (000) 1,468,115,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,530.27
NET CH (-) 50.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,823.63
NET CH (+) 4.14
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,146.18
NET CH (-) 31.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,025.25
NET CH (-) 47.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,837.83
NET CH (-) 45.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,088.03
NET CH (-) 4.25
------------------------------------
As on: 04-April-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments