KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 04, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,687.26 High: 39,921.61 Low: 39,482.64 Net Change: 202.64 Volume (000): 36,946 Value (000): 1,781,585 Makt Cap (000) 1,468,115,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,530.27 NET CH (-) 50.81 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,823.63 NET CH (+) 4.14 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,146.18 NET CH (-) 31.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,025.25 NET CH (-) 47.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,837.83 NET CH (-) 45.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,088.03 NET CH (-) 4.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-April-2023 ====================================

