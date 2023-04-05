Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 04, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.80629 4.80871 4.81157 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.85771 4.85229 4.85871 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 5.22257 5.14314 5.22257 0.96657
Libor 6 Month 5.31986 5.16114 5.49986 1.47486
Libor 1 Year 5.33114 5.06114 5.88071 2.20143
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
