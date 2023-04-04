AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 11:44am
BENGALURU: Axis Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry is watchful over consumer demand in the Indian economy and said expectations for growth might have to be tempered a bit, the Financial Times said in a report on Tuesday.

Chaudhry said lenders need to stay vigilant about the economic outlook despite the recent robust growth, as India’s post-pandemic rebound loses steam and global economic volatility makes forecasting more difficult, according to the report.

UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion: FT

Axis Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

