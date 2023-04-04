AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
Apr 04, 2023
World

Putin ally accuses Western leaders of blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 10:36am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Russia’s parliament speaker said on Tuesday that Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and that support has led to the creation of a “terrorist state” in Europe’s centre.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the killing of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg over the weekend was a “terrorist act” committed by Kyiv.

Zelensky hopes Putin will be held in ‘basement with bucket’

“The support of Washington and Brussels for the Kyiv authorities has led to the creation of a terrorist state in the centre of Europe,” Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The blood of the dead and wounded is on the hands of (US President Joe) Biden, (President Emmanuel) Macron, (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz and other heads of state who support the Zelenskiy regime.”)

Emmanuel Macron Olaf Scholz Volodymyr Zelenskiy Brussels KYIV Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine’s Telegram messaging app

