Oil extends gains on OPEC+ surprise cuts

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after OPEC+ plans to cut more production jolted markets the previous day, with investors’ attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.

Brent crude futures were up 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.36 a barrel by 0925 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $80.89 a barrel, up 47 cents, or 0.6%.

Both benchmarks jumped more than 6% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, rocked markets with Sunday’s announcement of voluntary production cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) from May and until the end of 2023.

The latest pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd including a 2 million barrel cut last October, equal to about 3.7% of global demand.

“Oil prices can easily rise above $100 a barrel,” Fereidun Fesharaki of consultancy FGE said.

“Our forward balances show a very steep draw in inventories through end 2023,” he added.

Saudi, UAE lead Mideast oil production cut for market ‘stability’

The OPEC+ production curbs led most analysts to raise their Brent oil price forecasts to around $100 per barrel by year-end. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of this year, and to $100 for 2024.

“The motivation behind the cut … is not clear from the very limited public statements that have been made,” Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec, said.

“It may be due to concerns about the spill over of equity recent market volatility into oil prices or because members perceive a weakness in the physical market that is not apparent to the wider market,” he added.

The news added to investor worries about higher costs for businesses and consumers, raising fears an inflationary jolt to the world economy from rising oil prices will result in more rate hikes.

Market watchers have been trying to gauge how much longer the U.S. Federal Reserve may need to keep raising interest rates to cool inflation, and whether the U.S. economy may be headed for recession.

U.S. manufacturing activity slumped to the lowest level in nearly three years in March and could decline further on tighter credit and higher borrowing costs.