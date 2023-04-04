AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends gains on OPEC+ surprise cuts

Reuters Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 04:31pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after OPEC+ plans to cut more production jolted markets the previous day, with investors’ attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.

Brent crude futures were up 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.36 a barrel by 0925 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $80.89 a barrel, up 47 cents, or 0.6%.

Both benchmarks jumped more than 6% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, rocked markets with Sunday’s announcement of voluntary production cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) from May and until the end of 2023.

The latest pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd including a 2 million barrel cut last October, equal to about 3.7% of global demand.

“Oil prices can easily rise above $100 a barrel,” Fereidun Fesharaki of consultancy FGE said.

“Our forward balances show a very steep draw in inventories through end 2023,” he added.

Saudi, UAE lead Mideast oil production cut for market ‘stability’

The OPEC+ production curbs led most analysts to raise their Brent oil price forecasts to around $100 per barrel by year-end. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of this year, and to $100 for 2024.

“The motivation behind the cut … is not clear from the very limited public statements that have been made,” Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec, said.

“It may be due to concerns about the spill over of equity recent market volatility into oil prices or because members perceive a weakness in the physical market that is not apparent to the wider market,” he added.

The news added to investor worries about higher costs for businesses and consumers, raising fears an inflationary jolt to the world economy from rising oil prices will result in more rate hikes.

Market watchers have been trying to gauge how much longer the U.S. Federal Reserve may need to keep raising interest rates to cool inflation, and whether the U.S. economy may be headed for recession.

U.S. manufacturing activity slumped to the lowest level in nearly three years in March and could decline further on tighter credit and higher borrowing costs.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate

Comments

1000 characters

Oil extends gains on OPEC+ surprise cuts

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

British boxer Amir Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Read more stories