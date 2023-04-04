Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declared that any trade-related information, transmission, documents, data or record gathered through the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system shall be confidential.

The FBR has issued Pakistan Single Window Trade Data Dissemination, Exchange and Utilization Rules, 2023, here on Monday.

According to the SRO.406(I)2023 issued on Monday, the new procedure shall apply to all persons, entities, government departments, and other public and private firms and organizations connected to the PSW system or receiving PSW trade data for any commercial or non-commercial use.

Under the rules, the customs and any other public or private sector entities, exchanging data with the PSW system, shall put in place adequate measures to ensure protection of personal data, personal privacy, and the confidentiality of individual records and transactions including risk profiles and other such information, and to prevent unauthorised transmission or sharing of information with other entities and individuals.

The operating entity may disseminate the trade data collected by it or any of the ancillary systems linked to it including the Customs Computerized System, Port Community System, Trade Information Portal, etc., or any system ancillary thereto for any of its authorized purposes.

The operating entity may exchange trade data with national and international organizations including single window operators, foreign governments, and international organizations pursuant to signing of an agreement or MOU on such terms and conditions as the two sides agree with the approval of the PSW Governing Council for trade data exchange and integration.

All trade-related data generated by or collected on the PSW system shall at all times be accessible to and shall remain the property of the federal government. The operating entity shall retain the right to suspend or terminate the provision of trade data dissemination services to any local or foreign non-government entity for reasons of national interest and security. In line with recommended best practices, the operating entity shall formulate and apply an enterprise data security and sharing policy to govern and monitor the dissemination, transmission, exchange and use of trade data under these rules and to ensure protection of personal data, personal privacy, and the confidentiality of individual records and transactions, and to prevent unauthorized transmission and sharing of information with other entities.

The operating entity shall regularly review and update this policy in line with best standards and practices.

