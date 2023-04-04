AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 228,119 tonnes of cargo comprising 132,704 tonnes of import cargo and 95,415 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 132,704 comprised of 63,588 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,136 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 63,980 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 95,415 tonnes comprised of 76,178 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 40 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,507 tonnes of Cement, 290 tonnes of Rice & 14,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, Tarlan, Baltic West, Msc Pilar, Anbien Bay, Apl Salalah, Lotus A, Yantian Express and MT Mardan have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Gfs Prime, Hellas Margarita, Tarlan, Baltic West and Nikator have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Confidence and Richmond Park left the port on Monday morning.

Cargo throughput of 32,268 tonnes comprising 7,063 tonnes imports cargo and 25,205 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,210 Containers (3 TEUs Imports and 1,207 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Everidiki, Calypso Gas and MSC Rania & another ship, Lana carrying Gas oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Monday, 03rdApril-2023.

