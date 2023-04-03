AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla shares lower after first quarter delivery figures

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 08:17pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Shares of Tesla dropped early Monday as markets digested the latest production and sales figures for the high-flying electric car maker.

Global deliveries for Elon Musk’s auto company were 422,875 in the first quarter, according to figures released Sunday, up 36 percent from the year-ago period.

The results relate to a period in which Tesla undertook price cuts of up to 20 percent in Europe and the United States after similar moves last year in China.

Analysts offered a mixed appraisal of Tesla’s latest delivery numbers, with some pointing to estimates for an even larger 432,000 during the quarter.

US stocks mostly rise as oil producers surge

Tesla shares fell 3.4 percent to $200.39 early Monday.

CFRA Research’s Garrett Nelson called the deliveries a “mild disappointment.”

But Wedbush’s Dan Ives said the sales figures were “another positive step in a murky macro.”

The figure topped the estimate of analysts at JPMorgan Chase, who said Tesla’s price cuts had an unpredictable impact.

“We think it is safe to say Tesla both beat our own lower-end forecast while also missing higher-end expectations likely raised in the aftermath of aggressive price reductions,” said the JPMorgan note.

“We have been cautious about the profit impact of Tesla’s price cuts, writing that the lower prices are negative overall for Tesla,” the analysts added.

Tesla said it produced 440,808 vehicles during the first quarter, up 44 percent from the year-ago level.

General Motors and other automakers are expected to release their US sales figures later Monday.

The auto sales jobs market has been bolstered by a strong US labor market, offset somewhat by the hit on borrowing costs due to higher interest rates.

Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla shares lower after first quarter delivery figures

Cabinet asks President Alvi to sign SC Practice and Procedure Act

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

CJP cannot issue administrative directions on judicial order of fellow judges: Justice Faez Isa

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

PM Shehbaz takes exception to CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil leaps $4/bbl as OPEC+ surprises by cutting output target

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

US shrugs off Saudi-led oil production cut

Read more stories