AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.36%)
OGDC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.61%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,887 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.2%)
China stocks rise as property, tech firms jump; Hong Kong slips

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 12:37pm
SHANGHAI: Property developers and technology firms lifted China stocks on Monday, while Hong Kong shares slipped, tracking global markets after surprise output cuts by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers added to worries about global inflation.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index climbed 0.9% by the end of the morning session and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, edged down 0.6% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.8%.

** Real estate developers gained 2.4% and financials shares added 1.5% after a private survey showed prices of new homes in 100 Chinese cities rose at the fastest pace in nine months in March, as government support measures helped accelerate demand in large- and mid-sized cities.

** Information technology and media shares surged more than 3% each to outperform other sectors, amid a frenzied tech and media shares rally, driven by the launch of Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

China stocks close up as manufacturing activity expands

** Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation. Asia equity markets slipped on the news.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 1.2%, tracking Asia markets lower. Meanwhile, energy shares traded in the city rose 1.5% as oil prices soared.

** Separately, China’s factory activity growth stalled in March, weighed by slowing production and weaker global demand, adding to uncertainty about a post-COVID recovery, a private sector survey showed on Monday.

** “The foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. Looking forward, economic growth will still rely on a boost in domestic demand, especially an improvement in household consumption,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

