AVN 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.56%)
BAFL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
MLCF 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 73.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
OGDC 83.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.12%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.26%)
PRL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 14.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,327 Decreased By -39.9 (-0.28%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 14,852 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread down 1060bps

Recorder Review Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1060bps to 5.08 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 327.8 percent to 144.77 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 33.84 million shares.

Average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 230.7 percent to Rs 4.63 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.40 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread down 1060bps

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories