Futures spread down 1060bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1060bps to 5.08 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 327.8 percent to 144.77 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 33.84 million shares.

Average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 230.7 percent to Rs 4.63 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.40 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023