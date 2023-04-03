AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.34%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 63.99 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.8%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.76%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,922 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.2%)
KSE30 14,847 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marriyum deplores PTI’s social media campaign against free flour scheme

APP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday fired a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for unleashing a targeted social media campaign against the free flour scheme launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramzan.

“Ironically, those who have looted the people’s flour, bread and sugar for four years are trying to make the prime minister’s free flour scheme controversial,” she said while referring to the previous government’s tenure.

The minister, in a news statement, said the PTI leadership which had a “dirty mindset” did not even spare people-centric projects, politicizing them just to achieve their ulterior motives.

Marriyum urged the media to refrain from publishing false and anti-public news which reflected such “filthy mindset”.

Imran Khan might have ordered infected wheat during his government’s tenure, she said sarcastically while dismissing reports circulating on the social media regarding distribution of low quality edible at free flour centers.

She said that it was beyond her understanding that why the PTI leadership got hurt when the projects like metro, orange train, free flour and electricity were initiated for the people of Punjab.

Imran Khan, who had deprived the people of sugar and wheat, was worried that how Shehbaz Sharif had been ensuring free distribution of these edibles among the masses, Marriyum remarked.

She said people did not need to worry as the country no longer had a prime minister like Imran Khan who did not only render the people jobless by robbing them of their employments, but also forced them to have their three times meal on Langar Khana (food centres).

The minister said that now the country was blessed with a prime minister like Shehbaz Sharif who worked tirelessly to chart Pakistan on path of progress and development by ensuring massive job opportunities for youth and reducing poverty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resumed all the development projects that were halted by Imran Khan who now bent on politicizing the free flour scheme, she added.

PTI Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister social media campaign free flour scheme

Comments

1000 characters

Marriyum deplores PTI’s social media campaign against free flour scheme

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories