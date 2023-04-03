FIFA deprives Indonesia of Under-20 World Cup amid Israel row

LAUSANNE: FIFA announced on Wednesday it had removed Indonesia as hosts of this year’s under-20 World Cup amid political turmoil over Israel’s participation. The decision was made “due to the current circumstances”, FIFA said in a statement without specifying details.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged,” it added.

The draw for 24-team tournament beginning on May 20 was due to be held on Friday in Bali, but FIFA cancelled the event last week without offering a reason or setting a new date.

Indonesia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, and support for the Palestinian cause in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation runs high, fuelling local opposition to hosting the Israeli team.

As well as Bali’s governor calling for Israel to be kicked out of the tournament, around a hundred conservative Muslim demonstrators marched in the capital Jakarta this month to protest its participation.