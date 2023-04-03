AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.21%)
PAEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
PRL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.82%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,051 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
KSE100 39,912 Decreased By -88.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,839 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FIFA deprives Indonesia of Under-20 World Cup amid Israel row

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAUSANNE: FIFA announced on Wednesday it had removed Indonesia as hosts of this year’s under-20 World Cup amid political turmoil over Israel’s participation. The decision was made “due to the current circumstances”, FIFA said in a statement without specifying details.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged,” it added.

The draw for 24-team tournament beginning on May 20 was due to be held on Friday in Bali, but FIFA cancelled the event last week without offering a reason or setting a new date.

Indonesia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, and support for the Palestinian cause in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation runs high, fuelling local opposition to hosting the Israeli team.

As well as Bali’s governor calling for Israel to be kicked out of the tournament, around a hundred conservative Muslim demonstrators marched in the capital Jakarta this month to protest its participation.

Israel FIFA indonesia Under 20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

FIFA deprives Indonesia of Under-20 World Cup amid Israel row

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories