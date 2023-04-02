AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

309 killed in Punjab road accidents during March: PESD

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 135,960 people while responding to 140,551 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of March 2023.

Out of the 140,551 emergencies, 34,771 pertained to traffic accidents, 85,825 to medical complications, 1608 fire incidents, 3504 crime incidents, 72 drowning incidents, 66 structural collapses, 997 animal rescue and 13,708 miscellaneous problems.

As many as 309 people died in the 34,771 road traffic accidents (RTAs) in Punjab during last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of 7789 traffic accidents occurred in Lahore in which 33 people died. Similarly, 2597 RTAs took place in Faisalabad, 2389 RTAs in Multan, 2065 in Gujranwala, 1346 in Rawalpindi and 1245 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 17340 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 414 incidents in Lahore, 133 in Faisalabad, 100 in Rawalpindi, 90 in Gujranwala, 89 in Multan and 52 in Sheikhupura.

Secretary PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his serious concern over 309 deaths of people in 34771 road traffic crashes during the last month. He directed all District Emergency Officers of Punjab to be vigilant during the holy month of Ramadan especially before and after Iftar, Tarawih and Jumma prayers. He said Ramadan is the month of patience and tolerance and we can reduce traffic crashes by adopting the spiritual teaching of this holy month which is patience, tolerance, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their underage children to drive a motorbike or a car. He emphasized that behavioral change is required to promote safety and prevention of emergencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Emergency Service Department PESD road accidents

Comments

1000 characters

309 killed in Punjab road accidents during March: PESD

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

Election demand reiterated: Imran threatens to launch countrywide street protests

Amendments to sales tax: cement supplies being questioned

Iraq launches new oil refinery to reduce imports

Regular Hajj Scheme-2023: Final number of intended applicants to be decided by 4th: Dar

Pakistan not running out of water: report

PC yet to recover Rs5.2bn outstanding receivables from 13 parties

Read more stories