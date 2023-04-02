309 killed in Punjab road accidents during March: PESD

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 135,960 people while responding to 140,551 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of March 2023.

Out of the 140,551 emergencies, 34,771 pertained to traffic accidents, 85,825 to medical complications, 1608 fire incidents, 3504 crime incidents, 72 drowning incidents, 66 structural collapses, 997 animal rescue and 13,708 miscellaneous problems.

As many as 309 people died in the 34,771 road traffic accidents (RTAs) in Punjab during last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of 7789 traffic accidents occurred in Lahore in which 33 people died. Similarly, 2597 RTAs took place in Faisalabad, 2389 RTAs in Multan, 2065 in Gujranwala, 1346 in Rawalpindi and 1245 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 17340 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 414 incidents in Lahore, 133 in Faisalabad, 100 in Rawalpindi, 90 in Gujranwala, 89 in Multan and 52 in Sheikhupura.

Secretary PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his serious concern over 309 deaths of people in 34771 road traffic crashes during the last month. He directed all District Emergency Officers of Punjab to be vigilant during the holy month of Ramadan especially before and after Iftar, Tarawih and Jumma prayers. He said Ramadan is the month of patience and tolerance and we can reduce traffic crashes by adopting the spiritual teaching of this holy month which is patience, tolerance, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their underage children to drive a motorbike or a car. He emphasized that behavioral change is required to promote safety and prevention of emergencies.

