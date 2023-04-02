Low investment in research termed hurdle to agri productivity

ISLAMABAD: “Limited investment in research on producing quality seeds and imbalance use of fertilizers are the major reasons of stagnant agricultural productivity, resulting in import of food/fiber commodities due to non-conducive government policies.”

This was stated by Khan Faraz, an agriculture expert while talking to media here on Saturday. He said Pakistan is an agricultural country. The country’s economy largely depends upon agricultural or agro industry.

During Covid-19, it was agriculture that saved countrymen from food shortage and hunger, while all other sectors were closed only agriculture sector played its vital role for the provision of food to the people of Pakistan.

However, no political party or government has done any significant for the development of agriculture, Faraz added.

