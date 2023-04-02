Cases of auto theft, mobile snatching on the rise in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is constantly witnessing a rise in the cases of auto thefts and mobile snatching as carjackers stole or snatched 63 vehicles and armed gangs snatched over 45 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 11 cases of snatching of cash at gunpoint and robberies were reported to various police stations in the city.

During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 52 motorbikes and 11 cars.

Motorbikes stolen or snatched during the last week bore registration numbers: BFM-977 of Habib Ullah, a bike of Faiz Ahmed, RIV-1272 of Sabatul Hassan, BSR-967 of Abdul Waqas, AQG-3573 of Muhammad Irfan, ALX-3157 of Tawab Khan, a bike of Sheer Ahmed, RIK-3970 of Ghulam Ishaq, BLQ-707 of Zeeshan Tahir, AVP-161 of Nazar Ali, APV-7942 of Muhammad Awais, a bike of Sabgat Ulah, ACX-8875 of Sheikh Muhammad, AMP-392 of Muhammad Salih, BBL-975 of Adil Zahoor, a bike of Malik Hurram Shehzad, BXR-919 of Numan Farooq, AM-047 of Akhlaq Masih, RIM-8441 of Wajid Ali, STK-7967 of Faiyaz Ahmed, APF-2022 of Shehbaz Ahmed, ABP-401 of Shah Gull, a bike of Muhammad Adeel, AWP-497 of Muhammad Zeeshan, BEN-989 of Muhammad Arslan, AHD-1243 of Malik Waqad, RIL-7877 of Muhammad Zain, and LEO-370 of Muhammad Riaz.

The car thieves also stole bikes bearing registration numbers ASR-477 of Zeeshan Masih, BZP-807 of Raja Muqarab Taj, AMN-886 of Zowanoorn Baig, BLN-720 of Talha Zafer, STP-6674 of Zeehan Ullha, BTM-102 of Faizan Ali Shah, LEO-5724 of Muhammad Adeel, Acl-9447 of Hanan Ahmed, AMC-7620 of Hasseb Gull, BJN-022 of Nasir Mehmood, AHQ-797 of Muhammad Sajid, BXP-606 of Muhammad Yaseen, SN-556 of Gufran Ali, AQN-2906 of Zafran Ali, RIW-163 of Zulfiqar Ali, a bike of Hassan ur Raza, BAP-583 of Najeeb Ullah, GAN-475 of Wajid Ali, CDQ-898 of Muhammad Fahmeed Khan, S-6389 of Saqib Tahir, BTM-746 of Malik Tahir, RIN-3808 of Mumtaz Hussain, ASN-437 of Muhammad Shafqat, MNM-8777 of Sheraz Ahmed, ANN-1014 of Muhammad Akram, AMW-8349 of Malik Ehtisham and CDR-938 of Muhammad Usman.

The 11 cars stolen by the car lifters bearing registration numbers: APS-598 of Taj Muhammad, LEH-2832 of Muhammad Bashir, Tractor MR-344 of Naveed Razaq, RIW-9911 of Mansoor Ahmed, ADC-347 of Akhlaq Ahmed, LEI-3093 of Muhammad Ali, PZ-282 of Abdul Basir, SD-341 of Muhammad Noor Ullah, BRG-8888 of Muhammad Naeem, LHM-4325 of Bader Muneer, and ATD-033 of Muhammad Ashraf.

Criminal gangs were within the limits of Koral, Industrial Area, Kohsar, Ramana, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, and Shams colony police station.

