AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PHMA urges FBR to expedite disbursement of sales tax refunds

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) on Saturday asked the Federal Board of Revenue to speed up releasing value-added knitwear industry’s sales tax refunds to help ease up its cash flow, especially for payment of wages to its workers on Eid days.

PHMA North Zone Chairman, Naseer Butt said that the value-added export-oriented industry is under extreme financial crunch and is facing losses of billions of rupees as its liquidity remains stuck due to delay in release of sales tax refunds.

Our members exporters have been complaining of facing inconvenience and inordinate delays in the payment of sales tax refund claims, as the government has stopped releasing all the sales tax refund claims whereby exporters’ precious liquidity worth billions of rupees have been stuck, he added.

Naseer Butt observed that a sharp decline in exports and foreign exchange earnings is hindering production while the government is not giving any heed to the repeated calls to save the export industries, which are facing the most difficult times in history.

He said that the industry continued to suffer due to shortage of gas and constant power breakdowns, shortage of industrial raw materials caused by restrictions on opening of Letter of Credits (LCs), discontinuation of DLTL and Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs.

The knitwear industry had earlier expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the FBR’s FASTER system, which was processing claims electronically as per law and rules without any delay.

The FASTER system was introduced to end human intervention and process the sales tax claims electronically, while the new parameters introduced in the STGO involving FBR officials will defer the sales tax claims and again open the floodgates to corruption, he pointed out.

He said that a huge amount of exporters’ liquidity is lying frozen with the FBR. As a result, the textile export industry has become unviable and is on the verge of collapse.

The PHMA Chief appealed the FBR Chairman to remove the flaws and rectification of technical glitches in the FBR’s sales tax FASTER system, which has been causing delays in the processing of sales tax refunds, resulting in a liquidity crunch and hampering exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax PHMA sales tax refunds energy tariffs LCs Naseer Butt FBR and taxes

Comments

1000 characters

PHMA urges FBR to expedite disbursement of sales tax refunds

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

Election demand reiterated: Imran threatens to launch countrywide street protests

Amendments to sales tax: cement supplies being questioned

Iraq launches new oil refinery to reduce imports

Regular Hajj Scheme-2023: Final number of intended applicants to be decided by 4th: Dar

Pakistan not running out of water: report

PC yet to recover Rs5.2bn outstanding receivables from 13 parties

Read more stories