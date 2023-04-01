Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

Four Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Iran on troops stationed in Jalgai Sector, District Kech, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

A statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the attack took place when soldiers were engaged in a routine border patrol.

"Unfortunately, 4 x soldiers including Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan, and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured and later embraced shahadat," the statement added.

The ISPR said that necessary contact with the Iranian side is being made for effective action against terrorists on the Iranian side to prevent such incidents in the future.

The attack comes days after at least four police personnel were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off on the Pirwala Road in Lakki Marwat.

The martyred included a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The blast occurred when the personnel were en route to the Saddar police station upon learning about policemen fending off an attack.

“The DSP, along with a heavy contingent, left for the police station after he received information regarding a terrorist attack there," the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police tweeted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and said that the sacrifices of police officers in the war against terrorism were unforgettable.