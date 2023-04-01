AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

Recorder Report | Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Tuesday, April 04, 2023 at SBP Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy.

In the previous emergent meeting held on March 2, the committees increased the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent on higher inflation outlook.

As the inflation is still increasing, analysts are expecting further monetary tightening in the upcoming Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) to control the inflation. The market is expecting some 100-150 bps surge in the key policy rate.

Further hike in policy rate on the cards as inflation runs deep in Pakistan

The cut-off yield of short term government papers in the recent auctions has already rose to 21.99 percent.

The government is also making all efforts to secure progress on the ongoing IMF program, which has not shown much progress on its 9th review pending since Nov-2022.

Reuters adds: Central bank looks set to raise its key interest rate

by 200 basis points to a record high of 22% at its review on April 4, as it struggles to bring down stubborn inflation, the median estimate in a Reuters Poll showed.

Eighteen out of 20 economists and market watchers surveyed said the central bank would hike rates, with 12 of them predicting a 200 bps increase. Four poll participants saw the benchmark raised by 100 bps, while two forecast a 150 bps hike. Two respondents expected rates to remain unchanged.

Worldwide growth in consumer prices has compounded high inflation in Pakistan caused by a weakening currency, energy tariff increases and elevated food prices due to Ramadan. The latest consumer price-based inflation clocked a 31.5% rise on year in February, the highest in nearly 50 years.

Food, beverage, and transportation prices have all surged more than 45% and the country is in talks with the IMF to unlock its next tranche worth around $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement reached in 2019.

On March 2, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised its key rate by 300 basis points to 20%, exceeding market expectations, likely to meet a key requirement of the International Monetary Fund for release of its pending bailout funds.

“The CPI is expected to be 34-36% due to hike in food prices in Ramadan. The weekly sensitive price index is also at an all time high of 47%,” said Saad Habib, head of equities at Al Habib Capital Markets, a brokerage firm in Karachi. The State Bank of Pakistan has raised rates by a total 10.25% since January 2022.

Shivaan Tandon, an economist at Capital Economics, expects inflation to rise further in coming months as a weaker currency, higher taxes and shortages of key goods continue to exert upward pressure on prices.

“Policymakers will also be keen to impress the IMF, by displaying their commitment to towards containing inflation, to secure a much-needed funding to mitigate the risk of default,” he added.

Some economists, however, felt with the last hike delivered just about a month ago, the central bank may prefer to wait to see the impact of the rate hikes on the economy before tightening further.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF SBP MPS food prices interest rates SPI CPI policy rate inflation in Pakistan SBP Monetary Policy Committee IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Exchange rate, POL prices: Inflation may stay at elevated level: MoF

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read more stories