IK says ready for talks within ‘ambit of constitution’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that he was ready for negotiations but it should be within the ambit of Constitution and law.

While talking to a delegation of journalists here on Friday, the former prime minister further maintained that there would be no compromise on the independence of judiciary and the Constitution.

He said his party believed in the supremacy of Constitution and they would take all steps to defend democracy, adding that free and fair elections were the only solution to all the prevailing problems.

He was confident that the entire nation would support a movement of lawyers who would be in the front to safeguard the judicial system.

While misspelling an impression that he was against the army, he said, “It was my army and Pakistan belongs to all of us; a strong army was vital for a strong Pakistan. Rebuilding the image of the state institutions would be my top priority.” Khan also noted that thousands of their comrades were picked up from their homes and no one knows about their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman’s social media focal person Azhar Mashwani on Friday reached home safely, after allegedly being ‘missing’ for several days.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mashwani wrote: “Alhamdulillah, I have just returned home safe and sound. Your prayers, efforts and support in these eight days have indebted us forever. We pray that our other captive workers will break their fast with their families soon.”

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, Mashwani was picked up by police; the charges levelled at him included criticism of Punjab police and the caretaker government for targeting PTI workers.

Meanwhile, the PTI Insaf Youth Wing organised a peaceful protest outside the Lahore Press Club against the ‘forced disappearance’ of the PTI Chairman’s focal person for social media Azhar Mashwani.

The demonstration was led by PTI President of Insaf Youth Wing Central Punjab Saqib Riaz Sindhu.

While addressing the participants, Sindhu said after eight days Azhar Mashwani reached his home, all institutions, including the ‘imported’ government should stop harassing their social media workers immediately. “The fascist rulers could not demoralise our workers through intimidation,” he added.

