AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Meezan Bank surpasses $1.5bn deposit inflows under RDA

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank has surpassed $1.5 billion in deposit inflows under Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

RDA was launched by the State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with various banks across Pakistan with an aim to offer innovative banking solutions to Non-Resident Pakistanis who are interested in accessing banking and investment services in Pakistan.

Since the inception of RDA in September 2020, Meezan Bank has been playing an active role in supporting the initiative, with the ultimate aim of promoting financial inclusion and propelling the country’s overall economic development. With over 88,000 accounts from 144 countries, the Bank’s record deposit inflows reaffirm its position as the top performer in RDA in the industry, sustaining a market share of around twenty-five percent.

Ijaz Farooq, Group Head, Retail Banking, Commercial, SME & Agri Finance, Meezan Bank while commenting on this achievement said as the largest Islamic bank meeting the Shariah-compliant banking needs of Pakistanis residing abroad, Meezan Bank has been steadfast in its support for the RDA initiative and in attracting foreign currency inflows to the country.

“The Meezan Bank has cross $1.5 billion deposit inflows add we express our gratitude to our overseas customers for their continuous patronage and trust in our services,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Roshan Digital Account SBP Meezan Bank Non Resident Pakistanis Ijaz Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

Meezan Bank surpasses $1.5bn deposit inflows under RDA

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Exchange rate, POL prices: Inflation may stay at elevated level: MoF

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read more stories