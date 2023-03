LONDON: Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year after organisers announced on Friday they were lifting a ban imposed in 2022.

Competitors from the two countries will be able to enter the Grand Slam in July if they compete as “neutral” athletes and comply with “appropriate conditions” that will prohibit expressions of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.