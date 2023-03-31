AVN 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
DFML 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
EPCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.16%)
SNGP 39.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.12%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.01%)
UNITY 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,024 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,257 Decreased By -75.3 (-0.53%)
KSE100 39,755 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa may briefly touch $2,943 and fall

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2023 10:20am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa may briefly touch $2,943 per tonne, and turn around to fall towards the $2,889-$2,909 range.

The surge from the Thursday low of $2,848 cannot be properly explained, as the uptrend from $2,604 seems to have reversed at Tuesday’s high of $2,922.

Only a projection analysis vaguely suggests a gain to $2,943, the ultimate high that cocoa could reach.

NY cocoa may fall into $2,836-$2,855 range

A break above $2,943 may lead to a further rise to $2,963, while a break below $2,909 could cause a drop into the $2,876-$2,889 range.

Cocoa

Comments

1000 characters

NY cocoa may briefly touch $2,943 and fall

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories