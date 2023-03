SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa may drop into a range of $2,836-$2,855 per tonne, as indicated by the bearish divergence on the hourly MACD.

This is a leading signal of market weakness, generally preceding a decent correction.

Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.688mn T by March 5

The rise has been slowing down while cocoa is testing the resistance zone of $2,876-$2,889. A break above $2,926 could lead to a gain limited to $2,943.