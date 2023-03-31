AVN 63.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
International award conferred on Dr Bhutta

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 08:05am
KARACHI: Dr Zulfiqar A Bhutta, well-known professor and founding director of the Institute for Global Health and Development and the Centre for Excellence in Women and Child Health at the Aga Khan University, has been awarded the Henry G Friesen International Prize in Health Research for his contributions to children’s health.

The Henry G Friesen International Prize in Health Research is a prestigious award that recognises outstanding contributions to research. Established in 2005 by the Friends of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (FCIHR), the prize is awarded annually to a researcher who has made a significant impact on health research globally.

Nominees are evaluated based on the impact and quality of their research, as well as their contributions to the broader health research community.

A prominent name in the circles of public health research and global health advocacy, Dr Bhutta has made outstanding contributions to the field of child health and development, with a focus on improving maternal and child health in developing countries.

Professor Bhutta is one of the earliest members of AKU’s faculty. Having begun his career at AKU in 1986, the University provided a foundation for his illustrious career in which he built research programmes on maternal and child health and nutrition with national and global impact. At AKU, he holds the title of Distinguished University Professor – the highest faculty rank the University can confer – as well as an Award of Distinction and Award of Excellence in Research.

As the recipient of the Henry G Friesen International Prize in Health Research, Dr. Bhutta will deliver public talks in 2023 in conjunction with the Friesen Prize Program.

Khalid Mahmood Mar 31, 2023 08:42am
When Dr. Bhutta will deliver public talks in 2023 in conjunction with the Friesen Prize Program. Any body has a idea? [email protected] WhatsApp #: 0092 3335134439
