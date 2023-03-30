AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New York catches up with London to head City's global centres survey

Reuters Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 12:56pm
People enjoy the Manhattan skyline during sunset, from the Top of the Rock observation deck, at Rockefeller Center, in New York. Photo: Reuters
People enjoy the Manhattan skyline during sunset, from the Top of the Rock observation deck, at Rockefeller Center, in New York. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: London is no longer the clear leader among global financial centres after New York rose from second place to level peg with the British capital as more companies list in the United States, the City of London Corporation's said on Thursday.

The City, which administers London's financial district, said in its annual survey that benchmarks on the performance of global financial centres gave London an overall competitiveness score of 60, up from 59 in 2022, but New York increased its score to 60.

Rare pink diamond worth $35mn set for auction in New York

Singapore was third with 51, Frankfurt 46, Paris 43, and Tokyo 35.

The City said Britain continues to build on its long-standing strengths as the world's largest centre for international debt issuance, commercial (re)insurance, and foreign exchange trading, and the second largest asset management centre.

But the number of international company listings in London is falling, and few global firms are choosing to list there, the City said.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority flagged proposed changes on Wednesday to streamline listing rules.

Finance sector officials in Britain have called for faster reforms of financial rules to bolster the City's competitiveness after Brexit pitted London against EU centres such as Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt.

New York overtook London in 2018 to become the top global financial centre in the separate Z/Yen survey.

The City is due in the third quarter to set out recommendations for a long-term blueprint to "kickstart" London's role as a post-Brexit global financial centre by 2030.

Aman New York opens, boasts city's most expensive rooms

"The UK remains one of the most open and global financial centres with better access to international markets than the US, France, or Japan. But our competitive advantage is at risk," said Chris Hayward, policy chairman at the City of London Corporation.

New York London

Comments

1000 characters

New York catches up with London to head City's global centres survey

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Punjab elections delay: SC bench dissloved after one member recuses himself

Intra-day update: rupee registers small gains against US dollar

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law

Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes: IMF chief

Four police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

IMF’s ingenious approach the only hurdle to bailout

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories