AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Mar 30, 2023
World

UN votes to ask world court to rule on national climate obligations

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
WASHINGTON: The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to pass a resolution asking the world’s top court to define the obligations of states to combat climate change, a legal opinion that could drive countries to take stronger measures and clarify international law.

The historic resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice was inspired by Pacific island law students and passed with a consensus vote, after a four-year campaign led by the Republic of Vanuatu.

“Such an opinion would assist the General Assembly, the UN and Member States to take the bolder and stronger climate action that our world so desperately needs,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said. An advisory opinion would not be binding on any jurisdiction but could influence future negotiations.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau said it “will have a powerful and positive impact on how we address climate change and protect present and future generations.”

“Together we will send a loud and clear message not only around the world but far into the future that on this very day, the people of the UN acting through their governments decided to leave aside differences and work together to tackle the defining challenge of our time,” he said before the General Assembly.

Vanuatu pushed for the resolution, leading a core group of 18 countries ranging from Costa Rica to Germany.

Countries will submit input over the next year. It could take the court around 18 months to issue an advisory opinion that could clarify financial obligations countries have on climate change; help them revise and enhance national climate plans submitted to the Paris Agreement; and strengthen domestic policies and legislation.

Vanuatu and other vulnerable countries are already grappling with powerful impacts of a heating planet. The south Pacific island nation has been slammed by powerful climate-fueled cyclones, including two this month that left 10% of its population still in evacuation centers. On the eve of the vote, Vanuatu diplomats were still trying to win support from China and the US, or at least convince the two biggest greenhouse gas emitting countries not to raise objections.

The United States did not support the resolution at the General Assembly.

“We believe that diplomacy – not an international judicial process – is the most effective path forward for advancing global efforts to tackle the climate crisis,” a senior Biden administration official said. “We have expressed that directly to our partners, and made that clear at the UN.”

