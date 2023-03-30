JI for fairness in census process

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Wednesday warned the government of ‘public anger’ if the megacity’s population was underreported in the ongoing seventh digitalized census 2023.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned of setting up a protest camp outside the Sindh Governor House if the head count enumeration was underreported in Karachi.

The JI leader demanded of the authorities to take fair and transparent census of all citizens of Karachi.

The citizens has a long-running will to have a true political representations in the national and provincial assemblies, he said adding that such aspiration can only be fulfilled if census is taken according to actual population.

“Unfortunately the ruling parties are not willing to play their due role in connection with actual counting of Karachi’s population,” he opined.

