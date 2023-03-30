AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Mar 30, 2023
Banks boost European stocks as UBS climbs after naming of CEO

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
PARIS: European shares rose on Wednesday supported by gains in banking stocks, including UBS, which rose after naming a new CEO, while a strong outlook from chipmaker Infineon aided the mood.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index closed 1.3% higher.

UBS Group AG gained 3.7% after the Swiss bank announced that Sergio Ermotti will return to take the helm to steer the bank’s takeover of Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse climbed 4.0%, while financial services and banking indexes rose between 1.8% and 1.9%.

“I can see why the market has stabilised and it’s true that there are some slightly comforting factors,” said Vincent Chaigneau, head of research at Generali Investments. “The Fed (bets) have been repriced down quite aggressively in the past few weeks and investor positioning is very defensive.” “But what is going to dominate is cyclical deterioration and aftershocks from the banking stress. It’s very likely that we see a credit crunch with bank lending standards tightening much further.” The benchmark STOXX 600 was headed for monthly losses, with banks set for a nearly 15% slump after the collapse of two US mid-sized lenders and the takeover of Credit Suisse fuelled concerns about the health of the banking sector.

Still, signs of economic resilience and hopes of major central banks nearing the end of their monetary tightening cycle put the STOXX 600 on course for quarterly gains.

German consumer sentiment is set to nudge up in April as energy prices have retreated somewhat from record highs, though a full recovery is not in sight anytime soon, a GfK institute survey showed.

Credit Suisse UBS STOXX 600 index Swiss bank Sergio Ermotti

