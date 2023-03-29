AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
Mar 29, 2023
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2023 04:32pm
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday after posting losses for two straight sessions, helped by gains in financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index .CSE rose 0.42% to 9,272.43.

Senkadagala Finance Plc and Lanka IOC Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, surging 16.5% and 2.9%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 49.2 million shares from about 44 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as consumer staples and financials weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.46 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.5 million) from 861.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 73.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.42 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

