UK’s Hunt: will not do anything that compromises financial stability

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2023 03:14pm
LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said that he would not do anything that compromises financial stability following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and difficulties at Credit Suisse which sent shockwaves through the finance sector.

“The reassurance that I want to give everyone is that we will not do anything that compromises financial stability, we will not unlearn the lessons of the financial crisis,” he told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

UK Budget: Hunt sets out his plan for growth

Hunt had been asked whether he planned to get rid of ring fencing for banks.

