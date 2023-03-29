AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

29 cases registered against IK in Islamabad, IHC told

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was Tuesday informed that there are 29 cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the federal capital.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Imran Khan’s petition seeking the record of all the cases registered against him in the limits of Islamabad.

According to the police report, 28 cases have been registered against Imran by Islamabad police, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered one case against him.

Faisal Chaudhary said that it is understandable if there is only one case but there are many, many cases. He added that they have been asked to join the investigation, but no one picks up their phone call.

The IHC chief justice directed the Islamabad police that just spare some time and review the whole situation.

The report states that one case has been dismissed, seven are under investigation, and 20 cases are pending in the trial court. The case registered under the FIA Foreign Exchange Act is pending before the banking court.

The record revealed that the former prime minister was booked in 15 cases in a single day on May 26 following his party’s long march against the coalition government. The cases registered at the Tarnol police station have been disposed of while Khan’s trial in other cases is pending with the relevant courts.

