Pakistan

Indus Hospital, ChildLife Foundation sign MoU

Recorder Report Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 07:27am
KARACHI: Indus Hospital Health Network (IHHN) and ChildLife Foundation have signed a MoU to share best practices particularly telemedicine. Moreover, both organisations will also collaborate and develop a mechanism for patient referral at each other’s facilities.

The MoU was signed by Dr Zafar Zaidi, CEO Indus Hospital, and Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organisations.

“This collaboration is a testimony of the innovative telemedicine services ChildLife team has developed and scaled to 130 plus government hospitals. We are honored to partner with Indus Hospital to share our telemedicine practices and experience, to save lives with this virtual emergency care model throughout the country,” said Dr Ahsan Rabbani.

