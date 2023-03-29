KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 60,885 tonnes of cargo comprising 37,144 tonnes of import cargo and 23,741 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 37,144 comprised of 3,203 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,791 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 32,150 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,741 tonnes comprised of 8,964 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 99 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,474 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 5,704 Tons of Cement & 1,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 851 containers comprising of 222 containers import and 629 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 60 of 20’s and 81 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 245 of 20’s and 70 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 121 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Simag Beijing, MT Shalamar, OOCL Le Havre and Xin Chang Shu have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, St Gregory, Northern Guard, Heilan Journey and Eva Bergen have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Container carrier ‘America’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Bostan and Umm Bab are expected to sail on today. Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 69,970tones, comprising 38,814 tones imports cargo and 31,156 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,972 Containers (623 TEUs Imports and 1,349 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, seven ships, MT RSG, Heilan Journey, OSLO Eagle, Mega I, Maersk Denver, MSC Arya III and MSC Levina& two more ships, Olympia and Damsgaard scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Steel Coil, Coal, Palm Oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW, PIBT, QICT and EVTL respectively on Tuesday, 28thMarch, while three more container vessels, MSC Fairfield, X-Press Bardsey and Cussler are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 29th March-2023.

