AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

Reuters Published March 28, 2023 Updated March 28, 2023 04:47pm
Follow us

LONDON: Crude prices firmed on Tuesday, extending sharp gains from the previous session amid supply disruption risks from Iraqi Kurdistan and hopes that turmoil in banking is being contained.

Brent crude futures gained 61 cents, 0.8%, to $78.73 a barrel by 1006 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $73.34 a barrel.

Prices rallied over $3 on Monday after Iraq was forced to halt exports of around 450,000 barrels per day from its northern Kurdistan region through Turkey, following an arbitration decision that confirmed Baghdad’s consent was needed to ship the oil.

Monday’s announcement that First Citizens BancShares Inc will acquire deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank spurred optimism about the banking sector and sent European bank shares higher.

“At the moment concerns about the risk to financial stability has been relegated to the back of investors’ mind but another bank run could trigger a flight out of risk again,” PVM Oil’s Tamas Varga said.

Oil settles down on worries over banks, US crude reserve

Oil prices were also expected to draw continued support from signs of recovering demand in China.

China’s crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 to 540 million tonnes, an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp showed on Monday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia needed to focus on boosting energy exports to so-called “friendly” countries and noted Russian oil supply to India jumped 22-fold last year.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen rising about 200,000 barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will publish its inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Jul-Feb repatriation of profit, dividend plunge 80pc YoY: Import curbs hurt investors in equal measure

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

Read more stories