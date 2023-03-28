AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

  • Currency appreciates 0.01% in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 28, 2023 Updated March 28, 2023 02:49pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee remained relatively unchanged against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.55, a gain of Re0.03.

The rupee has lost over 20.2% of its value against the greenback during this calendar year. A day earlier, the rupee was unable to maintain last week's momentum against the dollar, settling at 283.58 in the inter-bank market, a decrease of Re0.38 or 0.13%.

In a key development, the SBP on Monday reported that foreign investors repatriated $225.1 million during July-Feb of FY23 as compared to $1.146 billion during the same period of last year, depicting a decline of 80% or $921 million.

Analysts said the massive decline in repatriation of profit and dividend reflects that earnings of foreign companies have been down drastically due to poor economic conditions.

Globally, the US dollar slid for a second day against major peers on Tuesday as receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis sapped demand for the safest assets.

The US dollar index - which gauges the currency against six peers, including the yen - declined 0.14% to 102.6 during Asian trading, extending Monday's 0.35% drop.

The dollar index reached a three-month high of 105.88 on March 8, before sliding as low as 101.91 last week as risk sentiment waxed and waned with the banking headlines.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, with markets focused on developments in the banking crisis and indications of strengthening demand in China.

US dollar dollar index Rupee oil price Exchange rate Interbank US dollar index rupee dollar INTRADAY repatriation

Comments

1000 characters
Shakeelrehman Mar 28, 2023 11:07am
Rupee
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shakeelrehman Mar 28, 2023 11:07am
10000
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sabiha Mar 28, 2023 03:19pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, is this true?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Jul-Feb repatriation of profit, dividend plunge 80pc YoY: Import curbs hurt investors in equal measure

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Read more stories