AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

  • Currency appreciates 0.01% in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 28, 2023 Updated March 28, 2023 07:54pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee remained relatively unchanged against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.55, a gain of Re0.03.

The rupee has lost over 20.2% of its value against the greenback during this calendar year. A day earlier, the rupee settled at 283.58 in the inter-bank market, a decrease of Re0.38 or 0.13%.

In a key development, the SBP on Monday reported that foreign investors repatriated $225.1 million during July-Feb of FY23 as compared to $1.146 billion during the same period of last year, depicting a decline of 80% or $921 million.

Analysts said the massive decline in repatriation of profit and dividend reflects that earnings of foreign companies have been down drastically due to poor economic conditions.

Globally, the US dollar slid for a second day against major peers on Tuesday as receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis sapped demand for the safest assets.

The US dollar index - which gauges the currency against six peers, including the yen - declined 0.14% to 102.6 during Asian trading, extending Monday’s 0.35% drop.

The dollar index reached a three-month high of 105.88 on March 8, before sliding as low as 101.91 last week as risk sentiment waxed and waned with the banking headlines.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, with markets focused on developments in the banking crisis and indications of strengthening demand in China.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 283.50

OFFER Rs 285.50

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 50 paisa for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 283 and 286, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2.50 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 304.50 and 307.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 5 paisa for buying and 10 paisa for selling, closing at 77.25 and 78.00, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 75.80 and 76.50, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 283

OFFER Rs 286

US dollar dollar index Rupee oil price Exchange rate Interbank US dollar index rupee dollar INTRADAY repatriation

Comments

1000 characters
Shakeelrehman Mar 28, 2023 11:07am
Rupee
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shakeelrehman Mar 28, 2023 11:07am
10000
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sabiha Mar 28, 2023 03:19pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, is this true?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 28, 2023 08:25pm
Good. As long as we poor pakistanis can continue buying caviar and truffles, our staples, at the same price, I'm happy.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

China completes first yuan-settled LNG trade

Govt running campaign to undermine Chief Justice: Fawad

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Read more stories