APSMA protests against departmental actions by EPD

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) on Monday held a protest against departmental actions taken by the Environment Protection Department (EPD).

On this occasion, President of All Pakistan Steel Mills Traders Association Tayyab Mehmood, Chairman of All Pakistan Small Steel Rerolling Mills Association Sher Ali Gujjar, President Amjad Ali, Secretary Muhammad Kamran, Chairman Ravi Industrial Owner and Traders Association Inamul Haque Butt, Hafiz Usman and executive members were present.

The participants said that the Environment Department is treating the steel mills unfairly by imposing heavy fines and sealing the sector in the name of environmental pollution which is unfair.

They demanded that the government to take notice of the actions taken by the DG Environment Department in the steel sector. On this occasion, Lahore Chamber President Kashif Anwar and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt met the protestors and assured to convey their demands to the concerned authorities. They said that Lahore Chamber is their own platform and will always raise the voice of businessmen.

