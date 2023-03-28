AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
Mar 28, 2023
Pakistan

PTI workers held for gathering on IK's appearance before IHC

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Monday, arrested over 38 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who gathered at different points on the occasion of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The police said the PTI workers were taken into custody for violation of Section 144 in the city. The city police arrested some PTI workers gathered on Srinagar Highway and some from outside the IHC building. The police also arrested the personal photographer of the PTI chairman from outside the IHC and a former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Adnan.

The capital police deployed a heavy contingent of police in and outside the IHC as well as routes leading to the court equipped with tear gas guns in order to avert any untoward situation. The personnel of city police deployed at Srinagar Highway near Sector G-13 did not allow vehicles accompanying Khan’s motorcade to the capital.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, while presiding over a meeting regarding the security arrangements for the former premier appearance before the court, said that action will be taken against those people found guilty of the violation of Section 144.

The city police late Sunday night imposed Section 144 in the city and warned of arrests in case of the violation of its order.

“In light of court orders, only relevant individuals will be allowed to enter the court premises,” he said.

The meeting was informed that the PTI had named Amir Kiyani for coordination between the police and the party. Moreover, a central control room has also been established at the Safe City headquarters to monitor the situation in the capital.

