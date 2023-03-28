AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 27, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Ophelia I      Disc Mogas     Alpine Marine
                                                Services           27-03-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3              Sc Hongkong    Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           27-03-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-1               Kaimon         Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       26-03-2023
                  Galaxy         Oil            (Pvt) Ltd
B-2               Eva Bergen     Load Ethanol   East Wind          24-03-2023
                                                Shipping
                                                Company Ltd
B-4               Dsm Castor     Load Cement    Crystal Sea        26-03-2023
                                                Services
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-5               St Gregory     Disc           Sea Trade          09-03-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Heilan         Disc           Legend Shipping
                  Journey        General        & Logistic         24-03-2023
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Globe Aliki    Load Barite    Crystal Sea        23-03-2023
                                 Lumps          Services
Nmb-1             Muslim         Load Rice      Al Faizan          05-03-2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Arman 10       Load Rice      Ocean World        25-03-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-24              Roman E        Load           Sirius Logistic    21-03-2023
                                 Containers     Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Northern       Disc Load      Ocean Sea          26-03-2023
                  Guard          Container      Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Roman E           27-03-2023     Load Containers              Sirius Logistic
                                                                     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      27-03-2023     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Simag Beijing     27-03-2023     D/3932 General                      Seahawks
                                 Cargo                          (Pvt) Limited
Xin Chang Shu     28-03-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Oocl Le Havre     28-03-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Aria III      28-03-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Great Spring      28-03-2023     D/9446 General               Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                         &Logistics Pvt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Songa Peace       27-03-2023     Tanker                                     -
Jolly Vanadio     27-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ssl Brahmaputra   27-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai
Hongkong          27-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
RDO Endeavour     27-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Global Highway    27-03-2023     Car Carrier                                -
Budapest
Express           27-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Anni Selmer       27-03-2023     Clinkers                                   -
APL Antwerp       27-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Leader         Gas Oil        Alpine          Mar. 25, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Abram          Soya bean      North Star      Mar. 24, 2023
                  Schulte
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Umm BAB        LNG            GSA             Mar. 26, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Leader            Gas Oil        Alpine                         Mar. 27, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
America           Containers     MSC PAK                        Mar. 27, 2023
Gulf Jumeirah     Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
NorstarInvictus   Gas oil        Trans Marine               Waiting for berth
Torm Discoverer   Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Evridiki          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Confidence        Fuel oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega I            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Bostan     Containers     GAC                            Mar. 27, 2023
MSC Aria          Containers     -                                       -do-
Maersk Denver     Containers     GAC                            Mar. 28, 2023
MSC Levina        Containers     GAC                                     -do-
Olympia           Containers     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Notices issued to ECP, federation, others over Punjab election delay: SC wants to get clear the question of legality

FBR implements ‘blue channel facility’

Tax evasion: FBR admits it lacks capacity to analyse big data

Read more stories