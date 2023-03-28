KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 27, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Ophelia I Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Services 27-03-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
OP-3 Sc Hongkong Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 27-03-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-1 Kaimon Disc Base Gac Pakistan 26-03-2023
Galaxy Oil (Pvt) Ltd
B-2 Eva Bergen Load Ethanol East Wind 24-03-2023
Shipping
Company Ltd
B-4 Dsm Castor Load Cement Crystal Sea 26-03-2023
Services
(Pvt) Ltd
B-5 St Gregory Disc Sea Trade 09-03-2023
Chickpeas Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Heilan Disc Legend Shipping
Journey General & Logistic 24-03-2023
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Globe Aliki Load Barite Crystal Sea 23-03-2023
Lumps Services
Nmb-1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 05-03-2023
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 25-03-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-24 Roman E Load Sirius Logistic 21-03-2023
Containers Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 26-03-2023
Guard Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Roman E 27-03-2023 Load Containers Sirius Logistic
Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 27-03-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Simag Beijing 27-03-2023 D/3932 General Seahawks
Cargo (Pvt) Limited
Xin Chang Shu 28-03-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Oocl Le Havre 28-03-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd
Msc Aria III 28-03-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Great Spring 28-03-2023 D/9446 General Legend Shipping
Cargo &Logistics Pvt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Songa Peace 27-03-2023 Tanker -
Jolly Vanadio 27-03-2023 Container Ship -
Ssl Brahmaputra 27-03-2023 Container Ship -
Hyundai
Hongkong 27-03-2023 Container Ship -
RDO Endeavour 27-03-2023 Container Ship -
Global Highway 27-03-2023 Car Carrier -
Budapest
Express 27-03-2023 Container Ship -
Anni Selmer 27-03-2023 Clinkers -
APL Antwerp 27-03-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Leader Gas Oil Alpine Mar. 25, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Abram Soya bean North Star Mar. 24, 2023
Schulte
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Umm BAB LNG GSA Mar. 26, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Leader Gas Oil Alpine Mar. 27, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
America Containers MSC PAK Mar. 27, 2023
Gulf Jumeirah Mogas Trans Marine -do-
NorstarInvictus Gas oil Trans Marine Waiting for berth
Torm Discoverer Gas oil Alpine -do-
Evridiki Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Confidence Fuel oil Alpine -do-
Mega I Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Bostan Containers GAC Mar. 27, 2023
MSC Aria Containers - -do-
Maersk Denver Containers GAC Mar. 28, 2023
MSC Levina Containers GAC -do-
Olympia Containers GAC -do-
=============================================================================
