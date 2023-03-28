Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 27, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Ophelia I Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Services 27-03-2023 (Pvt) Ltd OP-3 Sc Hongkong Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 27-03-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-1 Kaimon Disc Base Gac Pakistan 26-03-2023 Galaxy Oil (Pvt) Ltd B-2 Eva Bergen Load Ethanol East Wind 24-03-2023 Shipping Company Ltd B-4 Dsm Castor Load Cement Crystal Sea 26-03-2023 Services (Pvt) Ltd B-5 St Gregory Disc Sea Trade 09-03-2023 Chickpeas Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Heilan Disc Legend Shipping Journey General & Logistic 24-03-2023 Cargo B-14/B-15 Globe Aliki Load Barite Crystal Sea 23-03-2023 Lumps Services Nmb-1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 05-03-2023 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 25-03-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-24 Roman E Load Sirius Logistic 21-03-2023 Containers Pakistan B-28/B-29 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 26-03-2023 Guard Container Shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Roman E 27-03-2023 Load Containers Sirius Logistic Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 27-03-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Simag Beijing 27-03-2023 D/3932 General Seahawks Cargo (Pvt) Limited Xin Chang Shu 28-03-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Oocl Le Havre 28-03-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Msc Aria III 28-03-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Great Spring 28-03-2023 D/9446 General Legend Shipping Cargo &Logistics Pvt ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Songa Peace 27-03-2023 Tanker - Jolly Vanadio 27-03-2023 Container Ship - Ssl Brahmaputra 27-03-2023 Container Ship - Hyundai Hongkong 27-03-2023 Container Ship - RDO Endeavour 27-03-2023 Container Ship - Global Highway 27-03-2023 Car Carrier - Budapest Express 27-03-2023 Container Ship - Anni Selmer 27-03-2023 Clinkers - APL Antwerp 27-03-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Leader Gas Oil Alpine Mar. 25, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Abram Soya bean North Star Mar. 24, 2023 Schulte ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Umm BAB LNG GSA Mar. 26, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Leader Gas Oil Alpine Mar. 27, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= America Containers MSC PAK Mar. 27, 2023 Gulf Jumeirah Mogas Trans Marine -do- NorstarInvictus Gas oil Trans Marine Waiting for berth Torm Discoverer Gas oil Alpine -do- Evridiki Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Confidence Fuel oil Alpine -do- Mega I Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Bostan Containers GAC Mar. 27, 2023 MSC Aria Containers - -do- Maersk Denver Containers GAC Mar. 28, 2023 MSC Levina Containers GAC -do- Olympia Containers GAC -do- =============================================================================

