BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 27, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 27, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,000.37
High:                      40,066.33
Low:                       39,840.72
Net Change:                    58.32
Volume (000):                 36,471
Value (000):               2,198,261
Makt Cap (000)         1,478,325,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,470.49
NET CH                      (+) 6.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,829.02
NET CH                     (+) 10.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,181.48
NET CH                      (+) 7.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,992.91
NET CH                     (-) 28.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,872.75
NET CH                      (-) 6.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,105.99
NET CH                     (+) 45.19
------------------------------------
As on:                 27-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

