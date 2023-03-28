Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,000.37
High: 40,066.33
Low: 39,840.72
Net Change: 58.32
Volume (000): 36,471
Value (000): 2,198,261
Makt Cap (000) 1,478,325,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,470.49
NET CH (+) 6.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,829.02
NET CH (+) 10.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,181.48
NET CH (+) 7.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,992.91
NET CH (-) 28.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,872.75
NET CH (-) 6.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,105.99
NET CH (+) 45.19
------------------------------------
As on: 27-March-2023
====================================
