KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,000.37 High: 40,066.33 Low: 39,840.72 Net Change: 58.32 Volume (000): 36,471 Value (000): 2,198,261 Makt Cap (000) 1,478,325,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,470.49 NET CH (+) 6.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,829.02 NET CH (+) 10.29 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,181.48 NET CH (+) 7.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,992.91 NET CH (-) 28.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,872.75 NET CH (-) 6.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,105.99 NET CH (+) 45.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-March-2023 ====================================

