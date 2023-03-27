AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges lower as banking troubles threaten demand

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 04:32pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Monday as investors worried that turmoil in the banking sector would restrict economic growth and metals demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $8,874 a tonne by 1040 GMT.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring have drifted from a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January but remain well above last year’s low of $6,955, with many analysts expecting a rally above $10,000 this year.

Copper rises for fifth day as markets brace for Fed rate decision

Demand in China, the biggest consumer, is rising, but bank failures have raised the threat of a credit crunch.

“Our base-case forecast for base metals this year embeds a tension between a mild U.S. recession developing later this year and a stronger 2023 economic growth environment in China,” JPMorgan analysts said.

“Hence, while we see base metals prices grinding lower in the coming quarter, we are not calling for an outsized rebasing lower and still forecast a more sustained recovery developing in 2024.”

Citi analysts said that Chinese investment in infrastructure and manufacturing was strong but investment in property, a key source of metals demand, was weak.

“We continue to recommend waiting for opportunities to establish long-term copper exposure at less than $8,500 a tonne,” they wrote.

Speculators in copper futures on the COMEX exchange remain bearish.

Copper inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses have slumped to 161,152 tonnes from 252,455 tonnes in late February as demand has recovered.

However, Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums have slipped to $39 a tonne from $50 in mid-March.

Meanwhile, a slump in Chinese industrial companies’ profits deepened in the first two months of this year.

In other metals, LME aluminium was little changed at $2,338 a tonne, zinc fell 0.1% to $2,889 and lead slipped 0.5% to $2,114.50.

Nickel was up 0.2% at $23,520 as LME trading during Asian hours resumed after a year’s hiatus.

Tin rose 2.4% to $25,425 a tonne as the cash contract flipped to a premium against three-month metal in a sign of tight supply.

Copper LME copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges lower as banking troubles threaten demand

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

Rupee dips against US dollar, settles at 283.58

Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends nearly flat

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

DG Khan Cement successfully installs 7MW solar power plant

Blast near Afghan foreign ministry kills 6, hurts several

India’s parliament adjourned after protests over Gandhi expulsion

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

Dar looks with hopeful eyes to country’s friends

Read more stories