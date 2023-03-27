AVN 65.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
World

NATO countries a party to Ukraine conflict: Russia’s Patrushev

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 01:08pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said that NATO countries are a party to the conflict in Ukraine, according to excerpts from an interview with Russian government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Monday.

Rossiyskaya Gazeta cited Patrushev as saying: “In fact, NATO countries are a party to the conflict.

They made Ukraine one big military camp. They send weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian troops, provide them with intelligence“.

Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible, NATO says

Patrushev, a former chief of the FSB internal security service, is widely seen as one of the most hawkish members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

NATO Security Council Russian President Vladimir Putin Ukrainian troops Russia-Ukraine war

