Futures spread down 193bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 193bps to 15.68 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low during this week as average daily volumes decreased by 33.2 percent to 33.84 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 50.63 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 37.1 percent to Rs 1.40 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 2.23 billion.

