Flour distribution steps reviewed

FAISALABAD: As many as 692943 bags of 10-kg flour have been free distributed among deserved in last five days under the Ramadan special package.

Faisalabad Commissioner Silwat Saeed chaired a meeting and said that the arrangements at the distribution centres should be completed in all respects.

She asked the price control magistrates to be active in the field and to deal strictly with those involved in profiteering and high prices. She asked the deputy commissioners to hold a price control committee meeting and fixed the prices of essential items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023