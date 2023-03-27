FPCCI, KPCTA organise tourism promotion and cultural programme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Qashqar Tourism jointly arranged a micro-Business tourism promotion and cultural program at Nishtar Hall in Peshawar.

The program consisted of four events, including a seminar, cultural show, mushaira, and an exhibition of traditional Chitrali items, all aimed at promoting tourism in Chitral, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The program was inaugurated by CM advisor Malik Mehar Elahi, Director admin and finance Khurshid Alam and attended by Assistant Director of Culture Riaz Khan, Additional Commissioner Kazim Shah, Station Director of Radio Pakistan Iffat Jabbar, presidents of Chitrali Bazar, Gemstones Pakistan, Minhaj Bacha, and representatives of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Sartaj Khan.

All the guests were shown the various stalls in the event and expressed their interest, and forwarded proposals to promote tourism in Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of the organizers and KPCTA said that Chitral district was home to rich cultural diversity, which should be promoted at all levels for peace in the region. They said that the local culture needs to be promoted to encourage cultural diversity.

They said Chitral was rich in cultural diversity as people spoke different languages and multi traditional traditions followed. They said that music, dance and poetry of Chitralis depicted a culture of peace and should be promoted at all levels. They said it was for the first time that Chitrali performers were given a chance to exhibit their talents on stage in Peshawar.

He highlighted the rich culture of Chitral and afterwards distributed shields and prizes among the participants and people. KPCTA promotes the provisional rich culture and heritage through these events by highlighting the resources, spots, traditions and beauty of the whole world.

