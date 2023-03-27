AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI, KPCTA organise tourism promotion and cultural programme

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Qashqar Tourism jointly arranged a micro-Business tourism promotion and cultural program at Nishtar Hall in Peshawar.

The program consisted of four events, including a seminar, cultural show, mushaira, and an exhibition of traditional Chitrali items, all aimed at promoting tourism in Chitral, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The program was inaugurated by CM advisor Malik Mehar Elahi, Director admin and finance Khurshid Alam and attended by Assistant Director of Culture Riaz Khan, Additional Commissioner Kazim Shah, Station Director of Radio Pakistan Iffat Jabbar, presidents of Chitrali Bazar, Gemstones Pakistan, Minhaj Bacha, and representatives of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Sartaj Khan.

All the guests were shown the various stalls in the event and expressed their interest, and forwarded proposals to promote tourism in Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of the organizers and KPCTA said that Chitral district was home to rich cultural diversity, which should be promoted at all levels for peace in the region. They said that the local culture needs to be promoted to encourage cultural diversity.

They said Chitral was rich in cultural diversity as people spoke different languages and multi traditional traditions followed. They said that music, dance and poetry of Chitralis depicted a culture of peace and should be promoted at all levels. They said it was for the first time that Chitrali performers were given a chance to exhibit their talents on stage in Peshawar.

He highlighted the rich culture of Chitral and afterwards distributed shields and prizes among the participants and people. KPCTA promotes the provisional rich culture and heritage through these events by highlighting the resources, spots, traditions and beauty of the whole world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI tourism business combination KPCTA cultural programme Nishtar Hall

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI, KPCTA organise tourism promotion and cultural programme

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories