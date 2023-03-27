SCO summit: PIBC praises Modi for extending invitation to Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan India Business Council (PIBC) has welcomed inviting Pakistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, being held in Goa (India) on May 4-5 this year.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, the council appreciated Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi for extending invitation to Pakistan for the SCO Foreign Ministers Summit.

Chairman PIBC Noor Muhammad expressed the hope that the government of Pakistan would give positive response to the invitation.

He said that meeting between high officials would pave the way for building an environment of confidence between the two nations. “This would help resolve disputes and bring prosperity in the region,” he hoped.

He said that India had invited the UAE, Mauritius and other countries for the G 20 Summit 2023, being held in September this year, and urged it to invite Pakistan also to the crucial summit as well.