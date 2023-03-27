Construction work on Koto Power project nearing completion

PESHAWAR: Construction work on 40 megawatt capacity Koto power plant in Dir Lower district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered the final stage of completion.

After successful completion at the end of this year, the project will start producing 40.8 megawatts of cheap electricity, which will earn more than 2 billion rupees for the province per annum and also create employment opportunities. This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engr. Naeem Khan during his emergency visit to project site, said a press release issued here. Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Iftikhar Khan Marwat also accompanied him during the visit. He reviewed the progress of work on the project and reviewed the various parts of the project.

Briefing the CEO PEDO regarding progress on the project, Deputy Director Engineer Muqeem uddin said that due to security reasons, several workers of the team of Chinese engineers working on the project had left their work and went back, while during the Covid-19 emergency, it proved difficult to bring machinery for the project. Due to these reasons, the project work slight delayed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023