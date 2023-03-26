AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Qatar leads Gulf bourses higher on hopes of Fed rate pause

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2023 07:06pm
Qatar’s stock market closed higher on Sunday, outperforming other bourses in the Gulf region, as expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment.

The Fed raised its main interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, but signaled it would consider a pause in light of banking system stresses.

Most Gulf central banks lifted their rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, mirroring the Fed’s rate hike as their currencies are largely pegged to the dollar.

Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of Fed decision

The Qatari Stock index climbed 1.2%, extending its rally to a third straight session. The index recorded an advance in all sectors, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank rising 3.1% and Qatar Islamic Bank adding 2.7%.

Among other gainers, Ooredoo and Qatar Fuel rose 2.7% and 1.7% respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.1%, supported by gains in materials and communications sectors stocks.

Shares in Mobile Telecommunications shot up 9.8%, its sharpest intraday rise since October 2020, after the telecom services provider reported a more than 157% jump in full- year net profit.

Steel pipes maker Arabian Pipes soared 9.5%, its highest daily rise since Nov. 10, 2021, after it posted a full- year net profit of 8.9 million riyals, compared with a loss of 60.1 million a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 2.3%, extending its previous session gains.

The index was lifted up by a 15.1% jump in Sidi Kerir and a 7% rise in Fawry Banking.

Among other gainers, Alexandria Mineral Oils and Eastern Co jumped 9.8% and 3.9% respectively.

Eastern, a manufacturer of tobacco products, announced on Sunday a revision in prices of its products.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 10,459

QATAR added 1.2% to 10,126

EGYPT surged 2.3% to 15,898

BAHRAIN lost 0.3% at 1,893

OMAN fell 0.5% to 4,844

KUWAIT lost 0.3% to 7,786

Gulf bourses

