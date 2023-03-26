ATC grants IK interim pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases and asked him to join the police investigation.

Imran Khan who was present in the court also undertook to comply with the court’s orders.

The presiding judge also warned Imran against bringing a crowd of workers to the court in future and said his case would not be heard, otherwise.

The court directed the PTI chief to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and also join the investigation of the cases.

Earlier, court heard the arguments Imran’s counsel at length and allowed the pre-arrest bail to the former Prime Minister in the cases till April 04.

Racecourse police registered the cases against the former Prime Minister and other leaders/workers of his party on charges attacking police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside Zaman Park. Besides section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, offences under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIRs.

In a brief conversation with the reporters at the entrance of the ATC, Imran Khan condemned the caretaker government of Punjab for blocking roads in Lahore to stop his party workers from reaching Minar-e-Pakistan, where was he set to address a public rally on Saturday night.

The PTI chief said the government made the city look like the Indian held Kashmir and Palestine by placing containers. He also accused the government of picking up his workers.

