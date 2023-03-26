AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC grants IK interim pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases and asked him to join the police investigation.

Imran Khan who was present in the court also undertook to comply with the court’s orders.

The presiding judge also warned Imran against bringing a crowd of workers to the court in future and said his case would not be heard, otherwise.

The court directed the PTI chief to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and also join the investigation of the cases.

Earlier, court heard the arguments Imran’s counsel at length and allowed the pre-arrest bail to the former Prime Minister in the cases till April 04.

Racecourse police registered the cases against the former Prime Minister and other leaders/workers of his party on charges attacking police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside Zaman Park. Besides section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, offences under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIRs.

In a brief conversation with the reporters at the entrance of the ATC, Imran Khan condemned the caretaker government of Punjab for blocking roads in Lahore to stop his party workers from reaching Minar-e-Pakistan, where was he set to address a public rally on Saturday night.

The PTI chief said the government made the city look like the Indian held Kashmir and Palestine by placing containers. He also accused the government of picking up his workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

ATC grants IK interim pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Officials asked to ensure provision of free flour

Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

ECC told: G-B working on targeted wheat subsidy plan

IK says shall persevere, come what may

Free flour: PML-N seeks to regain a foothold in Punjab

PSA seeks annual limit of $800m for solar imports

Militancy crisis: WB to mull over $50m project for Fata, KP families’ succor

Marriyum heaps criticism on IK

Punjab-KP polls,general election: IK accuses govt of deep-rooted ambivalence

FBR to encourage taxpayers to adapt to ADRCs forum

Read more stories